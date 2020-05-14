Hairstylists Want a Beauty Industry Bailout
After struggling to get loans and unemployment benefits during the pandemic, hairstylists want a beauty industry bailout. One salon owner in California told Buzz Feed that she’s had to depend on family, friends, and clients to help with rent, bills, and food. She also said, “They’ve completely bridged the gap for me. But, at some point, you want that to end as well. I don’t feel it is the responsibility of my clients to make sure I have a roof over my head by not doing their hair.” The owner also added, “I’ve applied for, as you can imagine, any possible avenues to get the [Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan] or any of the loans at the low-interest rates that the lenders are offering them at but…we haven’t either heard back or qualified for any of them.” Another salon owner in Washington, DC, said, “I want to see them consider the beauty industry as a real industry worth saving.”