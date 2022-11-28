Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch

November 28, 2022 4:50AM EST
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday.

The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday.

We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday.

AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night and Wednesday for Canton.

Except for the extreme southwest corner of Stark, southern Wayne and western Tuscarawas Counties, we are no longer in Drought Watch.

