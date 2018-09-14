Hall of Fame City Comic Con is Tomorrow!
By Sarah Peters
|
Sep 14, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

It is back! Hall of Fame City Comic Con is tomorrow! Saturday, September 5th! I had so much fun last year, and the year before when I went with my friends. If you are looking to get some new comics to add to your collection, and hang out with a bunch of cool people that share your love for video games, anime, super heroes, and other pop culture icons, this is the place for you!

I am going to try to make it out again this year, and I hope to see you there!

If you want more information, click here!

