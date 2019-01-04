Hall Of Fame Class Of 2019 Finalists Named

The 15 Modern-Era Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 includes five individuals who are finalists for the first time. The list includes three first-year eligible players with cornerback Champ Bailey, tight end Tony Gonzalez and safety Ed Reed. Two others, coach Tom Flores and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, have been previously eligible for the Hall of Fame but this year marks their first time as finalists.

The 15 Modern-Era Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets on “Selection Saturday” in Atlanta the day before Super Bowl LIII to elect the new class. The Modern-Era Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 103 nominees that was earlier reduced to 25 semifinalists, during the year-long selection process.

The 2019 Modern-Era Finalists with their positions, years and teams:

Steve Atwater , Safety – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

Champ Bailey , Cornerback – 1999-2003 Washington Redskins, 2004-2013 Denver Broncos

Tony Boselli , Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

Isaac Bruce , Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

Don Coryell , Coach – 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

Alan Faneca , Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Tom Flores , Coach – 1979-1987 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-94 Seattle Seahawks

Tony Gonzalez , Tight End – 1997-2008 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009-2013 Atlanta Falcons

Steve Hutchinson , Guard – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

Edgerrin James , Running Back – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

Ty Law , Cornerback – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

John Lynch , Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Kevin Mawae , Center – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

Ed Reed , Safety – 2002-2012 Baltimore Ravens, 2013 Houston Texans, 2013 New York Jets

, Safety – 2002-2012 Baltimore Ravens, 2013 Houston Texans, 2013 New York Jets Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

The 15 Modern-Era Finalists join three other finalists to comprise 18 finalists under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

One Senior Finalist was announced in August 2018 by the Seniors Committee that reviews the qualifications of those players whose careers ended more than 25 years ago.

Johnny Robinson, Safety – 1960-1971 Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs

Two Contributor Finalists , also announced in August, were selected by the Hall of Fame’s Contributors Committee that considers persons, other than players and coaches, who made outstanding contributions to professional football.

Pat Bowlen , Owner – 1984-Present Denver Broncos

Gil Brandt, Vice President of Player Personnel – 1960-1988 Dallas Cowboys; Contributor – 1995-present NFL.com

To be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent during the annual selection meeting.