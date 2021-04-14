Hall Of Fame Fantasy Football Camp Coming To Canton
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 04/14/2021
FIRST-EVER PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME FANTASY CAMP SET FOR SEPT. 16-18, 2021
GOLD JACKET COACHES INCLUDE CRIS CARTER, BRIAN DAWKINS, TERRELL DAVIS & ANDRE REED
CANTON, OHIO – The first-ever Pro Football Hall of Fame Fantasy Camp is set for Sept. 16-18, 2021. Participants will be scouted, coached and drafted by Gold Jackets CRIS CARTER, TERRELL DAVIS, BRIAN DAWKINS and ANDRE REED.
The weekend will kick off Thursday evening with a dinner at the Hall alongside the Gold Jacket coaches and a private behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum.
On Friday, participants will take part in an NFL Combine-like experience with actual combine and football positional drills as Carter, Davis, Dawkins and Reed scout the top prospects for their respective teams. That evening, every participant will move onto the official Fantasy Camp Draft hosted by the Hall’s President & CEO, David Baker. The Draft will stream live on the Hall’s social media for family and friends to watch and teams will be selected.
Then on Saturday, participants will compete for the Fantasy Camp Championship as they play in at least three games, with a minimum of two in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The weekend is capped with an exclusive dinner and awards ceremony at the historic Bender’s Tavern in downtown Canton.
“When I heard about the Hall of Fame Fantasy Camp, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” shared Reed. “This an opportunity for true fans of the game to experience it like never before and showcase their skills at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. I am looking forward to scouting, drafting and coaching alongside my fellow Hall of Famers, Cris Carter, Terrell Davis and Brian Dawkins.”
Each participant will receive Hall of Fame swag, memorabilia and commemorative items including:
- Personalized apparel
- Backpack
- Commemorative Fantasy Camp Draft photo with Gold Jacket Coach & Baker
- Autographed memorabilia
- Commemorative team photo with Gold Jacket Coach
The event is designed for participants 21-years-old and above.
Hotel accommodations and meals throughout the event weekend are included. Tickets are very limited and available for $7,999 at www.ProFootballHOF.com/FantasyCamp.