Hall Of Fame Game Canceled; Enshrinement Ceremony Postponed
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pro Football Hall Of Fame game between the Steelers and Cowboys scheduled for August 6th has been canceled and the enshrinement ceremony which was scheduled for August 8th has been postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Per Schefters report on ESPN.com, Pittsburgh and Dallas are now scheduled to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame game and the 2020 class will be enshrined next year as well.
The Hall of Fame has yet to officially comment, but Schefter sited NFL league sources for his information.
