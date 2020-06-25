      Weather Alert

Hall Of Fame Game Canceled; Enshrinement Ceremony Postponed

Jun 25, 2020 @ 7:46am

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pro Football Hall Of Fame game between the Steelers and Cowboys scheduled for August 6th has been canceled and the enshrinement ceremony which was scheduled for August 8th has been postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Per Schefters report on ESPN.com, Pittsburgh and Dallas are now scheduled to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame game and the 2020 class will be enshrined next year as well.

The Hall of Fame has yet to officially comment, but Schefter sited NFL league sources for his information.

Stay tuned to News-Talk 1480 WHBC and WHBC.com for more details as they become available.

Popular Posts
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use