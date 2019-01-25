Hall Of Fame Land Use Study Recommendations

(WHBC) – The last in a series of public meetings about getting the most out of development around the Pro Football Hall of Fame was held Thursday night.

Bob Nau, Executive Director of the Stark County Regional Planning Commission, says one of the recommendations that came from the Hall of Fame Land Use and Transportation Study that it seems everyone agrees on is the need to improve the Fulton Road corridor.

“To make a nice connection between the Hall of Fame Village and downtown Canton and maybe serve as a catalyst to some of the neighborhoods in adjacent areas.”

He says the study also recommended a regional parking strategy, to leverage some of the parking needs of the Hall of Fame with some opportunities with existing underutilized parking areas.

The other two targeted recommendations are to build a pedestrian promenade under I-77, and to develop an overlay zoning code to be used for neighborhoods around the Hall of Fame, encouraging pedestrian friendly designs and mixed use developments.

Nau says they just want to be prepared for the size and scope of the Hall of Fame Village project.

“Trying to accommodate what the Hall of Fame plans for their property with the needs of the surrounding neighborhoods and the adjacent transportation infrastructure.”