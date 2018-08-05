Hall Of Fame Parade Pictures

Even though it’s a very early morning for a lot of us, it’s always a fun day. Arrival is a bright and early 6:30 am and a breakfast at the AEP building. Then…we wait.

Hanging with JT, Kenny and Gary Rivers….imagine all of us loud mouths in the same room? Needless to say, the queen and her court and the mascots didn’t stay very long. We can be a bit over the top!

Celebrities are all around as we stage downstairs. Pozzie, Andrea Kramer, Ray Lewis.

OK, 8:40am and we’re getting in our cars with our awesome drivers.

The one and only day John Stewart wishes he was more than just the “behind the scenes” guy. Here’s how it goes: OMG Kayleigh Kriss, we LOVE you and we listen all the time!! Kayleigh over here, HI. Oh hi John Stewart.

Our two introverts, Jenny Lyte and Jake O-H Matthews!

My view for the day. Kathy, Sarah and Ike.

And the Team is set to head up Cleveland Avenue in Canton.

Kayleigh figured out her phone….technology escapes her.

And we’re off and rolling. Amazing crowd this mornings near the 1480 WHBC Broadcast booth.

Thanks for coming out. Hope you all enjoyed the 2018 HOF Parade.