Hall Of Fame Receives $1 Million Donation

An NFL family has made a big donation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is the recipient of a $1 million donation from the Wilf Family Foundations led by Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi Wilf, Mark Wilf and Lenny Wilf. The generous gift supports the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s programming built around its important mission to “Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values and Celebrate Excellence EVERYWHERE!”

The funding will also allow for the creation of a special “Founders Exhibit” at the Hall of Fame, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution. The exhibit will shine a light on the role of many founders and owners of National Football League franchises. The story will highlight the impact these men and women have had on the growth of the league and the effect on communities across the country. The exhibit will cover the complete history from the start of the NFL nearly a century ago through today and will include a special component for “Women of the NFL.” It is slated to open in conjunction with the NFL’s Centennial Celebration in 2020.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame deeply appreciates the generosity of the Wilf Family. Zygi Wilf, Mark Wilf, and Lenny Wilf are great ambassadors for this game and the impact it has on millions of fans across the country and the world,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker stated. “Thanks to the support from the Wilf Family Foundations, the Hall of Fame will be able to enhance our programming that inspires generations of fans by focusing on values such as commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence.”

“We have such a strong appreciation for what the NFL has meant, and continues to mean, to our family and to so many people around the world,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. “While football is the ultimate team sport, it also has a unique ability to bring communities together and teach lessons applicable to everyday life. We want to honor those who helped make the game what it is today and further commemorate the NFL’s first 100 years.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is the only major sports museum, and among a mere three percent of all museums in the United States, to earn accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). It is the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. Alliance accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.