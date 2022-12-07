Hall Of Fame Village Breaks Ground On Waterpark

Photo: Hall of Fame Village / Neuman Group

The Hall of Fame Village took a step forward in phase II of their plan when they broke ground on the first ever football-themed waterpark. Groundbreaking was December 5th, 2022 and the work isn’t expected to be completed until 2024. Upon completion, the water park will be almost 150,000 square feet of family friendly fun. Featuring a lazy river, wave pool, swim up bar, outdoor area and water slides, the park will play a major role in establishing the Hall of Fame Village as a must visit destination. While they are just artist renderings, these pictures should give you clearer idea of what to expect.

Along with the waterpark, phase II of the Hall of Fame Village includes the following:

Play Action Plaza: Almost 4 acres of green space used for events and recreation with a devoted space for food trucks

Fan Engagement Zone: Unique retailers with a birds eye view of the campus

Center for Performance: Entertainment, athletics and more under 85,000 feet of domed space

Sports Complex: Synthetic turf fields available for multiple sports

Hilton Tapestry Hotel: A premium Hilton branded hotel, featuring 180 rooms, 10 suites, an indoor pool, ballroom and restaurant