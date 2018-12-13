Hall of Fame Village CEO Named

(WHBC) – Officials have announced the new CEO of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village.

Details are in the following news release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mike Crawford, formerly a senior executive from Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts Company, and Walt Disney Company, has been named the new Chief Executive Officer for Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village.

The move is a major milestone in the long-term development of the $889 million mixed-use project underway around the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The once-in-a-lifetime project is being led by a partnership between the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Industrial Realty Group (IRG) and M. Klein & Company. Michael Eck served as Interim CEO on behalf of the stakeholders and M. Klein & Company during the foundational building period.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker stated, “I am very excited that we have a tremendously talented and enormously experienced executive like Mike Crawford to quarterback the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village team. He brings

demonstrated leadership through his experience at the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Company, in addition to the development and operation of Disney Theme Parks, Hotels, and Retail, Dining and Entertainment Districts around the world. Mike Crawford will make Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village a world-class and state-of-the-art destination center.”

“He has a long track record of starting, leading and rebuilding organizations and is

noted for his expertise in strategic planning, new business development, operation management and proven negotiation skills,” Baker added.

Crawford spent almost 25 years at the Walt Disney Company and the past four years with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Company where he started as President of Asia Pacific and then in 2014 went on to be Global President of Portfolio Management.

At Disney, he rose to Senior Vice President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, and President, Walt Disney Holdings Company in Shanghai. Crawford led the negotiation and development of Shanghai Disney from 2007-2014.

“Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, the first-ever smart sports and entertainment city, is an extraordinary project and a unique opportunity. It will incorporate the latest technology from Johnson Controls to create a world-class destination that will change people’s lives. I look forward to helping advance this terrific vision into a reality,” Crawford commented.

As General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, Crawford led a talented team across a wide variety of business lines throughout the development and operational phases of the new resort. He oversaw a multibillion-dollar development plan, along with overall leadership and company formation of Shanghai Disney Resort. He also managed the relationship with the resort’s local business partners, community and government leaders, and industry experts supporting the new venture in Disney’s portfolio.

While at Four Seasons, Crawford led a company repositioning effort in Asia and oversaw all hotel development for the region. As President of Portfolio Management and Owner Relations, he held responsibility for business and capital planning, along with the design and construction of all new Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. An Ohio native, he graduated from Bowling Green State University with a B.S. in Business Administration, and also holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame. He enjoys travel, golf, and spending time with his daughter, Kaitlin, who is currently a student at the University of Notre Dame.