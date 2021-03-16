Hall of Fame Village With Business Angle for Legalized Sports Betting
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As Ohio’s legislature continues to work the ins and outs of sports betting in the state, the Hall of Fame Village is lending an ear.
They want a partner on board for that end of the business when it does become legal, and they’ll have more to say later this month on a fantasy league that fans can invest in.
With the Constellation Center for Excellence rising at the west end of Tom Benson Stadium, the “Village” says there will be more ground broken over the next several months on other projects.
CEO Michael Crawford says despite a difficult pandemic year, the new public company was able to bring in $100 million in new equity for its future projects.
