Hall of Famer Len Dawson Passes Away in Kansas City

August 24, 2022 9:10AM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alliance High School and Kansas City Quarterback Len Dawson has died.

We had told you about ten days ago that Dawson had entered hospice in KC.

Dawson is considered perhaps the best qb in Stark County high school football history.

He led Kansas City to its first-ever Super Bowl win.

He then went on to a successful TV commentating career.

Dawson entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton with the Class of 1987.

He was also honored as a broadcaster in 2012.

Len Dawson was 87.

