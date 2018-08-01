Hall Of Fame’s First Play

Proud to participate in the week-long events that define the city of Canton, Ohio. From the balloon launches, first play, the enshrinement of great athletes, the Chicago Bears against the Baltimore Ravens game to Maroon 5 at the Pro Football Hall Of Fame stadium. What a great week.

The 77 underpass bridge to the Hall Of Fame

A terrific week of balloon launches

David Baker speaks with Ralph Hay’s great great grandkids in front of the “Birthplace of the NFL” in Canton Ohio

Hall Of Famers in front of the Ralph Hay statue

