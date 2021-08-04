      Weather Alert

Hall of Game: Bigger Participation in Enshrinement Week ‘First Play’ Event

Aug 4, 2021 @ 11:29am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 3000 kids along nearly two miles of Canton city streets.

That’s what it takes to do “NFL Play Football” First Play.

The first football to be used in the 102nd NFL season from the birthplace of the league in front of what is now the Frank T Bow Federal Building makes it to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

The ball is passed, handed and a few times there’s even an incomplete pass on its journey.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker is joined by Hall of Famers Joe Delamielleure (hidden) and Elvin Bethea and Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei, with the shadow of the football sculpture in the background, in front of the Frank T Bow Building for the start of “First Play” (WHBC News)

Hall of Famers Joe Delamielleure and Elvin Bethea annually walk the route.

They’ve been doing this for nearly 20 years.

The Hall of Fame says there’s more interest than ever in the activity.

Popular Posts
Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds Her and Ice-T’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel
Mila Kunis regrets not letting Ashton Kutcher go to Space
‘Arthur’ To End At PBS Kids After Season 25
Kit Harington Gave a Rare Interview About Being a New Dad
CDC County-by-County Transmission Map: Very Changeable
Connect With Us Listen To Us On