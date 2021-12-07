Halle Berry Set Her Razzie On Fire
In 2002, Halle Berry made history as the first Black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar with “Monster’s Ball”. Three years later she showed up at a very different awards ceremony to accept the Worst Actress at the Razzie Awards for 2004’s Catwoman.
Berry spoke with Vanity Fair (as caught by The Hollywood Reporter) about her career, and about that night, when she took the stage, holding her Oscar in one hand and her new, crappier one in the other.
“I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously,” she said. “If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we’re somehow better than everybody else, but we’re really not. You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work.” She said: “If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you’re honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better,” Berry explained. “I always learned that if you can’t be a good loser, then you don’t deserve to be a good winner. So I went there and made fun of myself.” “I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire.”