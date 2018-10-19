Halloween Dog Parade in Lakewood This Weekend!
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 19, 2018 @ 8:11 AM

One of my favorite things about Halloween, is the pet costumes. This year, my husband, myself, and our dogs are all dressing up as Spiderman. Since we will be looking fab as a group, we might think about entering the Lakewood ‘Spooky Pooch Parade.’

It’s going to take place this Saturday, from 12:30-3:30 p.m at Detroit Ave. Pre-Registration for your furry friends is $10, but day-of registration is $15. But people are free! Last year there were over 2,000 people, and 300 dogs! So you know it is gonna be fun!

 

If you go, share your photos with us!

 

 

SOURCE: WKYC.com

