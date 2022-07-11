Halsey auctioning off their original paintings to benefit abortion rights organization
If you saw Halsey on their Love and Power Tour, you’ve seen them create original paintings live onstage while performing. Halsey did the same thing when they performed “Eastside” on Saturday Night Live a few years ago. Now, you can own one of those paintings.
As part of famed auction house Sotheby’s Contemporary Discoveries sale, five paintings created onstage during Halsey’s concerts in Gulf Shores, AL, Nashville, Detroit, Boston and Portland are available to bid on through July 19. Each painting is estimated to bring between $5,000 and $7,000, with proceeds going to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
If you’re in New York City, you can see the paintings on display at Sotheby’s as part of a free public exhibition through July 19.
The Love and Power tour wrapped up Saturday in Irvine, California.
