Halsey cast in horror movie sequel ‘MaXXXine’

April 5, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Fresh from appearing in Americana, a movie that debuted at the South by Southwest Festival in March, Halsey has landed another movie role.

The “Die 4 Me” singer is one of several big names in MaXXine, the third installment of the horror film series that also includes X and Pearl. The cast includes Kevin Bacon, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Elizabeth Debicki.

X, about the making of a 1970s porno film in a farmhouse, starred Mia Goth in the dual roles of Maxine and an older woman named Pearl. The second film, Pearl, was a prequel set in 1919. Goth returns as Maxine in the new film, which, according to the Hollywood Reporter, is set in the ’80s and deals with the world of “underground filmmaking.”

No word yet on what part Halsey will play in the film, or when the movie will arrive.

