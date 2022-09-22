Halsey opens up about doubting their career: “The weight of it is suffocating”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Halsey opened up to fans in a vulnerable post about feeling a “deep sadness” that’s causing them to doubt themself.

In an Instagram Story posted early Thursday, they explained, “I find that often there is a deep sadness inside me that no amount of worldly pleasure can touch. a loneliness. an emptiness.”

“I wonder often if I chose the wrong life for myself. And the weight of it is suffocating,” Halsey continued. “I’m sorry that melancholy has penetrated my art in a way that hasn’t served a greater purpose other than my own self loathing.”

The message continued, “I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade.”

“I am wandering lawlessly and I hope to find my way somewhere meaningful soon so that I can give you the guts I’ve always known to scoop heapings of into your ears,” Halsey confessed. “They are shriveling lately.”

The singer signed off the post by asking fans that if they “cannot be kind, at least be gentle” with how they react to the news.

It is unknown what triggered Halsey’s latest post.

The “Closer” singer is currently on the Love and Power tour, with a penultimate stop set Thursday night in Dover, Delaware. The trek wraps on Saturday in Las Vegas.

