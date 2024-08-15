Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Halsey rocks out on new song “Lonely is the Muse”

August 15, 2024 3:40PM EDT
Halsey is rocking out on the latest track she’s shared from her upcoming album.

The song is called “Lonely is the Muse,” a possible reference to her Tumblr account, which is called Tired and Lonely Muse. The song is reminiscent of her work with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, or her 2019 collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon.

The track features heavy guitars and vocals that go from quiet to loud to, by the end, screaming. Halsey appears to be singing from the point of view of her muse — the thing that inspires her to create music — and from the sound of it, the muse is pretty upset. 

The lyrics reference Halsey’s career, as she sings, “I’ve inspired Platinum records/ I’ve earned platinum airline status/And I mined a couple diamonds from the stories in my headBut I’m reduced to just a body here in someone else’s bed.”

The lyrics continue, “And when you’re done, you can discard me like the others always do/ And I will nurse my wounds until another artist stains me newAnd I will always reassemble to fit perfectly in view/ For anybody that decides that I’m of use.”

Halsey premiered “Lonely is the Muse” at a secret show at the London club Koko on Aug. 14. It follows “The End” and “Lucky,” which preview her fifth studio album.

