Halsey says next album is “definitely some of my best songwriting”

Halsey and her longtime record label parted ways in April, but the singer’s hard at work on their next project.

When a fan asked Halsey on Twitter how the new album is coming, they answered, “As of right now I’m approaching it kinda how I approached Manic. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home :)”

They added, “Definitely some of my best songwriting. a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote [If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power].”

Halsey released If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in August of 2021, a month after welcoming son Ender with ex-partner Alev Aydin. This past April, the singer split with Aydin and requested “full physical custody” of Ender, who’s now two. The split was reportedly amicable.

It’s not clear how Halsey will release the new album.

