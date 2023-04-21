Halsey touts breast milk as “best skincare ingredient”

Halsey‘s got their own beauty line, About-Face, but in their everyday life, they say they don’t wear makeup that much — and that the “best skincare ingredient” is one manufactured by their own body.

“I spend a decent amount of time with no makeup on,” they tell NYLON magazine. “That’s really important to me because with press and photo shoots and shows, you see yourself done up all the time and then it can be really easy to believe that you are only beautiful or worthy when you look that way.”

“I’ll be on a shoot and there’s people behind the monitor saying, ‘You look amazing’, or someone sees me at on a red carpet and they say, ‘You look stunning,’” they explain. “Then I’m thinking, ‘Am I only receiving that kind of affirmation when I have gone to extreme lengths to present myself in a certain way?’”

“It’s become exceptionally more important to me to be able to to look at my face and say, ‘This is who I am, this is how I look, and that is okay and I accept that,’” they continue.

And now that they’re mom to son Ever, Halsey noted they’ve changed their skin care routine.

“I’ve always been really conscious about what goes on my skin, but when your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognizant of what’s on your face,” they explain. That’s why, they said, they switched to a serum that contains colostrum milk protein.

“I started breastfeeding and I figured out that breast milk is the best skincare ingredient ever,” they tell NYLON. “Because it’s so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process.”

