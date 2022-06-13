Halsey wishes they wrote Kate Bush's “Running Up That Hill”: “I'm soooo happy it's having this resurgence”
Halsey brought the ’80s to New York City when they took over the Governors Ballstage over the weekend. The Grammy nominee decided to include Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” in their set, which drove the crowd wild.
Bush’s 1985 hit is enjoying a renaissance after Netflix’s Stranger Things featured it in its newest season, which has sparked countless memes, TikTok videos and more. The song is shooting up the Billboard Hot 100 and exploded in popularity across major streaming services. Now it’s also being covered by some of today’s top artists.
Fans captured video of Halsey’s weekend set, and the “Without Me” singer shared it onto their Twitter. Not only that, Halsey revealed just how much they love the nearly 40-year-old hit.
“Truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world,” Halsey wrote. “I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this.”
Some fans are also urging Halsey to officially release a cover of the song.
Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1985. Thanks to Stranger Things, the song has re-entered the music charts and now rests at number eight, becoming just the eighth song in Billboard Hot 100 history to make it into the top 10 upon a return to the chart.
