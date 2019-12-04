Halsey’s Gives Sneak Peak On New Album Collaborations
Halsey took to Instagram Live Tuesday afternoon to talk with her fans about her new songs set to drop next month. Fans got to get a sneak peak into what’s in store for her tour and her favorite tracks. Fans even got to meet her dog! While the singer shared a lot, she seemed most excited to share her collaborations on the upcoming album!
Halsey’s new album is set to drop January 17th. In anticipation of it’s release, she dropped the full track listing recently on social media. On IG Live, the singer was notably most excited about her collaborations featuring Dominic Fike, Suga of BTS, and Alanis Morissette. Each artist will have their own dedicated interlude. She’s worked with BTS in the past, so her further partnership with Suga makes perfect sense. Her excitement for Alanis was tangible as she explained how it felt working with one of her musical heroes. Dominic Fike’s interlude may have been the track she was most audible about though, so the one thing we know for sure is that the collaborations will be straight fire!
While trying to give some information, she kept careful not to give out too much information. She’s been exceptionally good at keeping this album under wraps. However, she was kind enough to let us know that she will have music coming out within the next handful of days!
What’s your favorite Halsey song? What collaboration are you most excited about?