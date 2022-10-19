Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Hang On: Gas Prices Down for Week, Up for Month

October 19, 2022 4:57AM EDT
Share
Hang On: Gas Prices Down for Week, Up for Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices in Stark County have been dropping quite a bit for the last week.

But they’re still higher than those lows we hit a month ago.

AAA has regular averaging $3.62 a gallon on Wednesday morning.

The national average price is $3.85.

The statewide average price is $3.76.

GasBuddy has a few stations in the $3.40s in Alliance, with plenty of $3.50s in the Canton, Massillon and Canal Fulton areas.

Popular Posts

1

Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets - Every Friday in October.
2

New Car Prices Expected To Drop Soon, But With A Catch
3

First Look: Lindsay Lohan In “Falling For Christmas”
4

Kanye West Gives In Depth Interview And Covers A LOT
5

Jada Pinkett Smith Writing A “No Holds Barred” Memoir