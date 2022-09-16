Happy 30th birthday, Nick Jonas!

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

It’s true: we’re suckers for Nicholas Jerry Jonas, born 30 years ago today in Dallas, Texas. And the Jonas Brothers star has definitely packed a lot into his three decades of life.

Discovered at age 6, Nick made his Broadway debut at age 7, and released his debut single at age 11 and his first album at age 12. The head of his record company decided he preferred Nick be part of a group with his brothers Joe and Kevin, and signed them as Jonas Brothers. The record company dropped them after their first album — but the best was yet to come.

The group got a new record deal and built their fan base with soundtrack and TV appearances, including on the Disney Channel. Their self-titled second album was a hit, reaching the top five and spinning off the top 20 hit “S.O.S.” Two years of best-selling albums, hit singles and Disney Channel appearances followed until the band took a hiatus in 2009 for solo projects.

In 2010, Nick released an album with his new group, Nick Jones & the Administration, returned to Broadway and did more acting. When a planned JoBros reunion fell apart due to “deep rifts,” they called it quits in October 2013.

Nick’s next step was becoming a solo star, scoring hits like “Jealous” and “Chains.” He continued to act, wrote songs for movies and dropped one-off collaborations with other artists. In 2019, Jonas Brothers returned with a #1 hit, “Sucker,” and a #1 album, Happiness Begins. Sold-out tours and a Vegas residency followed; a new album is close to being completed.

On the personal side, Nick’s been married since 2018 to actress and activist Priyanka Chopra. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022.

