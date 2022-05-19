      Weather Alert

Happy Graduation 2022! Krispy Kreme Serves Up Free Donuts For High School & College Seniors

May 19, 2022 @ 8:56am

Krispy Kreme is celebrating this year’s high school and college seniors with a sweet deal.

Next Wednesday, May 25, any high school or college senior who wears Class of 2022 swag (shirts, jackets, graduate caps, gowns) can score a “Senior Day Dozen” for free.

The box will include Original Glazed donuts, chocolate ones, cake batter flavor, and strawberry.

What’s the best gift you got for your high school or college graduation? What sweet piece of advice would you share with the soon-to-be graduates?

