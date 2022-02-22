Happy TWOSDAY 2 You!

If good things come in twos — then, today (Tuesday) is your lucky day. It’s February 22, 2022.
When you write it out numerically, 2/22/22, it’s a palindrome – meaning it reads the same forward and backward.
It also falls on a Tuesday obviously, which is now trending on Twitter as “Twosday.”
Previous palindrome dates include November 11, 2011, written as 11/11/11.
Officials in Vegas say they are expecting lots of people to show up at chapels to get married today with such a special date.
Are you doing anything special for 2/22/22?