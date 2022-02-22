      Weather Alert

Happy TWOSDAY 2 You!

Feb 22, 2022 @ 8:33am

If good things come in twos — then, today (Tuesday) is your lucky day. It’s February 22, 2022.

When you write it out numerically, 2/22/22, it’s a palindrome – meaning it reads the same forward and backward.

It also falls on a Tuesday obviously, which is now trending on Twitter as “Twosday.”

Previous palindrome dates include November 11, 2011, written as 11/11/11.

Officials in Vegas say they are expecting lots of people to show up at chapels to get married today with such a special date.

Are you doing anything special for 2/22/22?

Popular Posts
New Questions Surround The Death Of Bob Saget
Netflix’s Stranger Things To End With Its 5th Season
2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Stream Exclusively on Twitter
Alec Baldwin Sued By Family Of Cinematographer Who Died On Set
John Cena Will Star in ‘Looney Tunes’ Live-Action Pic
Connect With Us Listen To Us On