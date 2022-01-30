Hard Mtn Dew Baja Blast Flavor Adds Alcohol to Taco Bell Favorite
If you’ve been slipping a little something extra into your Baja Blast, Mtn Dew just made things even easier!
There will now be a Hard Baja Blast, giving a boozy boost to the drink found on Taco Bell menus.
At 5% ABV, Hard Baja Blast will join alcoholic versions of Original, Black Cherry, and Watermelon versions of Mtn Dew.
According to the brand, the drinks will be sold in 12-packs in “a limited number of states.”
Would you try “hard” Mtn Dew? What is your favorite Mtn Dew flavor?