      Weather Alert

Hard Mtn Dew Baja Blast Flavor Adds Alcohol to Taco Bell Favorite

Jan 30, 2022 @ 10:02am

If you’ve been slipping a little something extra into your Baja Blast, Mtn Dew just made things even easier!

There will now be a Hard Baja Blast, giving a boozy boost to the drink found on Taco Bell menus.

At 5% ABV, Hard Baja Blast will join alcoholic versions of Original, Black Cherry, and Watermelon versions of Mtn Dew.

According to the brand, the drinks will be sold in 12-packs in “a limited number of states.”

Would you try “hard” Mtn Dew? What is your favorite Mtn Dew flavor?

Popular Posts
This Is Why Chipotle Changed Their Name On Twitter
Lady Gaga describes deleted 'House of Gucci' Salma Hayek love scene, “We started making out”
Set Design Disputes A Major Reason For The Delay Of Adele’s Vegas Show
Woman Sets Up GoFundMe For 71-Year-Old DoorDash Driver
McDonald’s Is Adding Famous Food Hack to its Menu
Connect With Us Listen To Us On