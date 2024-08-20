Hard Rock’s rolling with Post Malone in new ads for betting app

Hard Rock Bet can now say it’s “had some help” from Post Malone. The sportsbook and gaming platform has tapped the chart-topping singer to star in its new campaign, called Roll With Us.

“It’s always a blast working with Hard Rock. It’s sports. It’s music. It’s entertainment. When Hard Rock Bet says ‘Roll With Us’ they mean it,” Posty says in a statement. “They’re bringing everyone in. That’s what I’m all about.”

Hard Rock Bet is using the campaign to show that it’s for everyone, “no matter who you are or how you play.” In one of the ads, Posty is shown checking the Hard Rock Bet app and seeing that he’s won $168,000 on an $88,000 bet, while regular folks are celebrating winning $125 or $200 on a $5 bet.

Post just released his new country album, F-1 Trillion, which features him duetting with more than a dozen country stars, from Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton to Jelly Roll and Dolly Parton.

