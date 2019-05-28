      Weather Alert

Harrison Ford Doesn’t Want Chris Pratt to Play Indiana Jones

May 28, 2019 @ 7:33am

 

If you’re thinking that Harrison Ford would ever sign off on someone else playing Indiana Jones, think again.
The actor was on the Today show and was asked who he’d like to see reprise the role and Ford said, “Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”
Chris Pine was rumored to play a younger version of the character in a future film, but Harrison shut that down by saying, “I’m sorry man.”
A fifth Indiana Jones movie has been confirmed and is expected to hit theaters in 2021.
Do you want to see Indiana Jones get the reboot treatment?

TAGS
Chris Pratt harrison ford indiana jones
Popular Posts
'Game of Thrones' Edit Gives Us A LOT More Closure
7 days ago
Alpha Cares
8 months ago
National Enquirer Live! Theme Park Causing Outrage
4 days ago
Adam Levine Leaving 'The Voice'
4 days ago
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
7 days ago