Harry Potter Prequel in Development at HBO Max

Sep 13, 2021 @ 6:23pm
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: View of fireworks behind the Hogwarts castle at the opening of the Universal Studios' "Wizarding World of Harry Potter Opening" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 5, 2016 in Universal City, California (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Reports are circulating that the folks over at HBO Max are working on a Harry Potter sequel.

The prequel will be based around Severus Snape, played in the movies by Alan Rickman.  Right now, there aren’t details on what part of Snape’s incredible backstory will be in the series.  Who is your favorite Harry Potter character?

