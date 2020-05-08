‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Is A Dad
Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Is a Dad Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is headed on a new adventure, fatherhood.
The actor and his girlfriend of ten years Georgia Groome welcomed their first child together. There was a rumor that the two had gotten married last year, but have neither confirmed or denied the rumor. Through a representative, the two have asked for privacy during this time.
Do you think that Rupert will get back into acting soon? Which Harry Potter movie was your favorite?