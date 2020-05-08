      Breaking News
DeWine Addresses House Action on Health Director’s Orders

‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Is A Dad

May 8, 2020 @ 6:38am

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Is a Dad Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is headed on a new adventure, fatherhood.

The actor and his girlfriend of ten years Georgia Groome welcomed their first child together.  There was a rumor that the two had gotten married last year, but have neither confirmed or denied the rumor. Through a representative, the two have asked for privacy during this time.

Do you think that Rupert will get back into acting soon? Which Harry Potter movie was your favorite?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use