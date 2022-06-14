Harry Styles Confirms That He Wants To Do A One Direction Reunion
Harry said on the Spout podcast when asked if he would ever share the stage with One Direction again: “I don’t know. I mean I think the thought of it is really nice, I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do.”
Host Tamara Dhia also brought up Up All Night, Take Me Home, and Made In The A.M. and Harry stated, “I very much enjoyed those albums that you mentioned.” He then continued, “I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it the right way, I think it’d be great.”
What do you think about a One Direction reunion? Yes or YES?