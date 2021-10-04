Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind ‘Watermelon Sugar’
Harry Styles fans all have theories of what they think the song “Watermelon Sugar” was talking about. But now, the singer has confirmed what he’s referring to. While performing on stage, he said, “This song is about…It doesn’t really matter what it’s about.” He also said, “It’s about, uh, the sweetness of life.” He then added, “It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different. It’s not really relevant.” Of course, the crowd went crazy afterward. What did you think the song was about?