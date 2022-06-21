Harry Styles Designing Clothes With Gucci
Harry Styles and Italian fashion house Gucci are collaborating on a new clothing collection called HA HA HA.
The inspiration behind it comes from years of conversations over WhatsApp and occasional meet-ups with Harry. It will include ’70s-inspired tailoring silhouettes in heritage English and Italian fabrics, printed pajama sets, camp collar shirts and T-shirts featuring Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s “grumpy bear” motif.
The HA HA HA collection will launch in Gucci stores in October. It’s not the first time Harry has worked with Gucci; he has starred in campaigns before several times.