Harry Styles Donates Pay From AirPods Commercial To Charity
Apple got Harry Styles to showcase the company’s new AirPods with spatial audio in a commercial, but he’s donating his paycheck.
In the commercial, Styles grooves to his song “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” in the same animated style as the Apple ads that ran nonstop in the early 2000s — complete with the iconic neon colors and trippy visuals. But this time the “Silhouettes” spot is highlighting the third generation of AirPods, featuring immersive Spatial Audio technology.
Styles is giving what would his pay for the appearance to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) that aids “refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places.”
Styles and Live Nation also donated $1 million in proceeds from his tour to a gun safety charity.