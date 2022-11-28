Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and more make ‘British GQ’ Most Stylish People list

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2022 brought us some interesting moments in fashion, but which artists established themselves as this year’s trendsetters? According to British GQ, the honor goes to Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber.

The three appeared in this year’s Most Stylish People list, with the magazine singling out their most iconic looks and explaining why they deserved a space on this year’s roundup.

Harry was a shoo-in on the list because, as the magazine states, he “has that rare and enviable ability to make even the most outlandish outfit look cool.” British GQ pointed to the chunky pearls, satin jumpsuits and other head-turning outfits he wore this year as solidifying him as a bona fide fashion icon.

Dua appeared on this year’s list because “she has all the star power of a proper stadium filler, but with a girl-next-door attitude, all while dripping in Versace and vintage Dior.” The mag also noted the singer serves as a muse for fashion designer Jacquemus.

When reviewing Justin’s fashion qualifications, the magazine detailed his bold haircuts, tattoos and love of his wife as making him an admirable finalist. “His inscrutable gaze and love for a massive suit lends itself perfectly to the Demna-led fashion revolution,” the publication adds.

Other movers and shakers to make this year’s list were Harry’s Don’t Worry Darling costars Florence Pugh ﻿and ﻿Chris Pine﻿, as well as “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo and “Industry Baby” rapper Lil Nas X.

As for the person who claims the title as 2022’s “Most Stylish Person on the Planet” — the honor goes to model Bella Hadid.

The complete list is available now on British GQ.

