Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Harry Styles Gets Hit In The Eye With Thrown Object

July 10, 2023 11:46AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Harry Styles has been hit with things thrown at him on stage before…a bouquet of flowers in June, a water bottle in the junk last year and in the face with Skittles. This latest incident was as he was walking off stage in Vienna, Austria over the weekend.  It’s unclear what hit him, but it appeared to be painful, as he visibly winced and rubbed his agitated eye after being briefly interrupted.

He also joins a long list of performers who have been struck by objects onstage in recent months, including Bebe Rexha, Ava Maxx, Kelseea Ballerini, Drake, Pink, and others.

Popular Posts

1

Stark County Fireworks Locations
2

Sources say report that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are back together is “complete nonsense”
3

You Can Stay The Night In The Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb
4

Spielberg, Scorsese And Anderson Will Help Save Turner Classic Movies
5

See Dua Lipa frolic on a Greek island with boyfriend Romain Gavras