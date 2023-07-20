Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Harry Styles Gets SEVEN New Wax Figures

July 20, 2023 9:41AM EDT
Madame Tussauds wasn’t playing around when they decided to add a new Harry Styles wax figure to their locations. They just rolled out the pictures on Instagram:

They mention that the new Harry wax figure in London will debut on July 27, 2023! They don’t mention when the others will arrive, but they do have six other locations besides London: New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney.

