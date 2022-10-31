Harry Styles helped register over 54,000 new voters ahead of midterm elections

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Thanks to Harry Styles, more than 54,000 new voters will participate in the upcoming midterm elections on November 8.

Harry teamed with the non-partisan organization HeadCount as part of their “Good to Vote” campaign. Last month, Harry unveiled his partnership with the organization and announced that the grand prize was seeing his hotly-anticipated “Harryween” show Monday night at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

HeadCount, which has been operating for 18 years, reveals Harry’s efforts broke several company registration and engagement records.

Within 24 hours of launching his “Harryween” contest, Harry broke the record for most single day registrations. An all-time high of more than 28,760 people signed up to vote on the contest’s first day. By the time the contest closed, it had registered over 54,300 new voters; it’s now HeadCount’s top music-driven campaign.

In addition, the contest created more than 188,000 digital actions — such as people registering to vote or checking their registration status — on HeadCount’s website. In the first 24 hours of the contest’s announcement, more than 105,000 took to their website.

This year, HeadCount helped register nearly 200,000 new voters; they say Harry’s initiative accounts for nearly a third of the impressive number. The organization adds this is the most registrations they have seen for a midterm election.

Tappan Vickery, HeadCount’s Senior Director of Programming and Strategy, said in a statement, “Midterm elections do not receive the same attention as presidential cycles, and often see fewer voters at the polls – especially young voters.”

Aside from partnering with Harry, HeadCount also launched initiatives with Meghan Trainor, Beyoncé, Silk Sonic‘s Anderson .Paak, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and more to raise awareness on the importance of the November 8 midterms.

It should be noted Harry is British and cannot vote in U.S. elections.

