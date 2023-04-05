Harry Styles, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Doja Cat nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Rihanna and Taylor Swift are among the nominees for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Selena’s up for Best Performance in a Show for Only Murders in the Building and Best Kiss for her smooch with Cara Delevingne in the Hulu series. Harry is also up for Best Kiss, for his lip lock with David Dawson in My Policeman.

Additionally, Harry’s nominated for Best Villain for his role in Don’t Worry Darling. Among his competition in that category: the bear in Cocaine Bear.

In the Best Song category, Lady Gaga and OneRepublic are nominated for their Top Gun: Maverick songs “Hold My Hand” and “I Ain’t Worried,” respectively. Rihanna‘s nominated for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor’s up for “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing and Doja is nominated for “Vegas” from Elvis. Demi Lovato‘s nominated for “Still Alive” from Scream VI.

In the Best Music Documentary category, Selena pops up again for the Apple TV+ film My Mind & Me, while Lizzo is up for her HBO Max doc Love, Lizzo. The Jennifer Lopez Netflix documentary Halftime is also nominated, as is Sheryl, Prime Video’s film about Sheryl Crow.

Finally, Kelly Clarkson is nominated in the category of Best Host for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Drew Barrymore hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards live from LA on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can vote now through April 17 at vote.mtv.com.

