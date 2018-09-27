Hasbro Releasing “Parody” Board Games

Hitting the shelves October 1st at Target, Hasbro is releasing parody versions of their most popular board games! Not only are these titles good for a chuckle, but also strangely relatable!

1.Clue: What Happened Last Night? Lost in Vegas

Remember the movie “The Hangover?” This game is basically that, but in a board game. The board game is about seven adults that reunite for a night of partying in Vegas, but their partying goes a little too far.

2. Game of Life: Quarter Life Crisis

You still move around the board getting and losing money. But, it comes with modern day twists. Players may also drop their phone in the toilet, call off work to binge watch tv, and attempt to pay off their debt.

3. Mystery Date: Catfished

You can still pick and swap date cards. But, you have to navigate your way through all the weirdos to find the perfect date.

4. Botched Operation

Cavity Sam is still on the operation table. But now, players have to remove parts while performing a stunt.

5. Sorry! Not Sorry!

Get ready to mess with your friends in the adult version of the game. Players race around the board and sabotage their friends, steal their pawns, and use their “Not Sorry!” cards to reveal scandalous “have you ever” answers.

Source: Popsugar