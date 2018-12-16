Hashtag Round Up – #WaysToScareKidsIntoBeingGood
By Anastasia Otto
Dec 16, 2018 @ 1:09 PM
Mixed Race boy drawing on wall with crayons

Maybe the little ones are acting up before the holiday, or maybe the lump of coal just isn’t so intimidating anymore. Parent put in their two cents on #WaysToScareKidsIntoBeingGood on this weeks Hashtag Round Up.

Some tweets include threatening kids to replace their Iphone with a landline, or telling them Santa brings Kale to naughty children.

My favorite: Wrapping fake Christmas presents under the treat, and if the kids act out, throw one in the fireplace… were talking about the presents of course!

Whats your #WaysToScareKidsIntoBeingGood ?

