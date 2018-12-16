Hashtag Round Up – #WaysToScareKidsIntoBeingGood

Maybe the little ones are acting up before the holiday, or maybe the lump of coal just isn’t so intimidating anymore. Parent put in their two cents on #WaysToScareKidsIntoBeingGood on this weeks Hashtag Round Up.

Some tweets include threatening kids to replace their Iphone with a landline, or telling them Santa brings Kale to naughty children.

My favorite: Wrapping fake Christmas presents under the treat, and if the kids act out, throw one in the fireplace… were talking about the presents of course!

Whats your #WaysToScareKidsIntoBeingGood ?

