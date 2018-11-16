Hate Robocalls? Help is Coming!

Help is on the way for millions of people who receive unwanted robocalls with local area codes that trick you into picking up. Phone providers said that a new verification system that prevents callers from masking their actual numbers is being implemented in the next few months and will ramp-up in 2019. According to data, cell phone users received 6.1 million robocalls per hour in September 2018 alone. If you want to stop the calls, or at least slow them down make sure to register your number in the National Do Not Call Registry. Do you have any tricks that you play on robocallers/telemarketers?