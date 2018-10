Attendess to the Frightmare Compound in Colorado won’t need to wear a costume this Saturday as the oldest haunted house in the state will give them away for free. To celebrate its 35th season, Frightmare Compound’s owner says he wanted to do “something different and cool that no one else has ever done before” for the community. Loading over 5,000 Halloween costumes, from infant to adult, on to a trailer, Josh Holder will hand them out to any families in need.