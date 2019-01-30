Have You Ever Heard of Galentine’s Day

By now you’ve heard of Valentine’s Day, but have you heard of Galentine’s Day?

If you haven’t heard of it, Galentine’s Day is a ten-year-old holiday that’s dedicated to showing love to your female friends whether they’re single or not.

The day was created by the Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope in a season two episode when Leslie got the gals together for brunch that included waffles and love.

Galentine’s Day is to be celebrated on February 13, the day before that other holiday that celebrates love and is widely recognized by many ladies around the country.