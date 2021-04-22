Hawaii To Begin Vaccine Passports For Travel Between Islands
Hawaii is ensuring that people traveling between islands are safe. Governor David Ige announced Hawaii would begin accepting a vaccination exemption on May 11 for interisland travelers who received their vaccination in Hawaii.
They will also have to have completed the required 14-day waiting period. Also, the state’s vaccination exemption allows qualifying interisland travelers to bypass the state’s 10-day travel quarantine.
And those travelers will not have to go through the Safe Travels Hawaii pre-testing program or post-arrival testing. Should vaccine passports be a thing?