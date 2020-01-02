Haws Offers Scholarships to Two 2020 GlenOak Grads

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He says it should at least help buy a few books.
For the 10th year, Plain Township Trustee Scott Haws is offering $500 scholarships to two 2020 GlenOak graduates.
He’s been doing this since being elected, using his trustees stipend.
The deadline to apply is March 2nd, but there is an essay to write and more.
The scholarship is open to all graduating GlenOak High School Seniors, with applications available through the GlenOak High School Counselors offices and Plain Local Schools Foundation.
Criteria for Selection:
1. 3.0 GPA or better
2. Demonstrated excellence in academics and in the areas of athletics, leadership, and community service.
3. Acceptance at an accredited college or university.
4. Two letters of recommendation (One (1) Plain Local School District Staff member & One (1) outside the Plain Local School District Staff)
Scholarship applications are currently available through the GlenOak High School Counselors offices and Plain Local Schools Foundation.
All completed applications are due by March 2, 2020 and should be mailed to 2690 Tulip St NE Canton, Ohio 44705.